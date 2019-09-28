Local Lawmaker's "Veteran Of The Year" Contest Ends Tuesday

September 28, 2019

The deadline for nominations as part of a “Veteran of the Year” contest being held by a local lawmaker is approaching.



Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township is hosting the contest, saying the 22nd Senate District has many military veterans who continue to serve their communities with the same honor, courage and commitment that they did while in uniform. She says there is still time to get nominations in and give veterans the recognition they deserve.



The Veteran of the Year contest is open through October 1st. Those wishing to nominate a veteran should include their name and contact information, the veteran’s name, his or her military branch and era of service, and a description of why the veteran deserves the award. Nominations should be submitted by filling out a form available online through teh provided link. They may also be submitted via email at SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov or by phone at 517-373-2420.



The Veteran of the Year will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11th. (JM)