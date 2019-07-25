Senator Lana Theis Appointed To State Commission

July 25, 2019

A local lawmaker has been appointed to a commission that will help ensure sexual assault survivors get the justice they deserve.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township was recently appointed to the Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Tracking and Reporting Commission. Theis says she’s honored to have been chosen to serve on the very important commission and join efforts to ensure that sexual assault survivors get the justice they deserve. The commission is housed within the state Department of Health and Human Services. It was created in January of 2015 to develop plans and guidelines for a uniform statewide system to track the submission and status of sexual assault evidence kits. It was also tasked with creating a uniform system to audit untested kits that were collected on or before March 1st of 2015 and to audit the ongoing submission of kits.



More information is available on the Commission website. A link is posted. (JM)