Local lawmaker Seeks Input On Back-to-School Experiences

August 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Input about back-to-school experiences is being sought by a local lawmaker amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township recently announced the launch of a new webpage inviting parents, students and educators to share their thoughts and experiences as students return to school. Theis said as chair of the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee, she would like to collect feedback from parents, students and teachers on what they’re experiencing as students return to school. Theis said the stories and feedback are important and will help inform policy and budget decisions as they navigate this unique back-to-school season.



Those interested in contributing can visit SenatorLanaTheis.com/back-to-school to submit feedback. The link is provided.