Theis Bill To Ban Red-Light Cameras Clears Committee

March 15, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





A local lawmaker's bill to ban cameras snapping pictures of vehicles that are late getting into an intersection has cleared Committee.



The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a bill sponsored by 22nd District State Senator Lana Theis to prohibit municipalities from installing red-light cameras to issue traffic citations in the state.



Theis, a Brighton Township Republican, said in a release that “Red-light cameras are unconstitutional, bald-faced government money grabs that make driving less safe” and it’s time to ban their use in Michigan.



Senate Bill 875 would prohibit photographic traffic signal enforcement systems from being used to enforce traffic law and establish that any citation issued on the basis of a recorded image produced by a photographic traffic signal enforcement system would be void.



21 states and Washington, D.C. currently allow red-light cameras.



Theis’ release states that recent guidance from the Biden Administration cleared the way for more cameras to be installed under the newly signed federal infrastructure law. A 2020 study from Campbell Systematic Reviews concluded that while red-light cameras can reduce red-light running and right angle crashes, they may also increase the risk of rear-end crashes, as drivers aware of the cameras might hit the brakes hard to avoid a citation.



The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.