Theis Bill Amending Open Meetings Act Signed Into Law

December 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Legislation sponsored by a local lawmaker that extends the timeframe allowing municipalities and public bodies to meet virtually to conduct public business has been signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Senate Bill 1246 was sponsored by Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township. The bill amends the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to meet electronically and remain in compliance. It also extends current remote attendance provisions to March 31, 2021. The bill is said to ensure that local leaders can continue to work on behalf of their community while safeguarding the health and safety of both elected officials and residents. Once public bodies are again able to meet in-person, the bill requires compliance with social distancing and cleaning guidelines if they choose to hold in-person meetings.



Meanwhile, Theis announced Tuesday that she has been appointed to the newly-formed Joint Committee on Inter-Session Rules and Regulations. The committee was established last Friday upon the adoption of Senate Concurrent Resolution 36. A press release - which is attached - states the committee will be empowered to act between the current, outgoing legislative session and the forthcoming 101st Legislature, to suspend any rule or regulation issued by an administrative agency, such as the Department of Health and Human Services.



Theis commented that “Instead of working together as one team to lead Michigan through this crisis, the governor and her team of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats have gone it alone, month after month, rejecting the voice of the people through their Legislature. But make no mistake, the people have a voice and it will be heard. Too many have died from COVID-19, and too many have lost their jobs, businesses and homes because of the governor and her administration’s response to the virus.”



The joint committee consists of three members from the Senate and House. Each chamber will be represented by two Republicans and one Democrat on the committee.



The Legislature last Friday also approved Theis’ bill that would limit emergency orders issued by DHHS and all local public health orders to 28 days and require that any extension of such orders receive legislative approval before taking effect. If signed into law, the bill would have an effective date retroactive to November 15th, 2020.