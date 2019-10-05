Local Lawmaker Launches Fall Photo Contest

October 5, 2019

A local lawmaker is looking to capture the beauty of the season by launching a fall photo contest.



Senator Lana Theis recently announced a fall photo contest that's open to residents of the 22nd Senate District. The top three photos will be chosen as winners and will be put on display in her Lansing office. The Brighton Township Republican says the contest is an excellent opportunity to highlight the many wonderful places and scenes in this area of the state as fall sets in and the leaves begin to change color. Theis said she’s looking forward to seeing all of the great photos from talented residents and showcasing the winning work. The contest is open through November 30th. The 22nd District encompasses all of Livingston County and western Washtenaw County including the Dexter and Chelsea areas. All submissions should include the name, address, and contact information of the participant, the date the photo was taken, and where the photo was taken within the district. All photos must be taken by the individual entering the contest.



Photos may be emailed to SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov. Questions about the contest should be sent via email or by phone at 517-373-2420. (JM)