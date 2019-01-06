Committee Assignments Announced For Senator Theis

January 6, 2019

Committee assignments have been made for Livingston County Senator Lana Theis.



Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Thursday announced the chairs of committees for the Michigan Senate’s 100th Legislative session. Senator Lana Theis was among the 21 senators appointed. Formerly the chair of the House Insurance Committee, Theis will now chair the re-combined Senate Insurance and Banking Committee as well as the Senate Education Committee.



The Brighton Township Republican said she is both honored and excited to chair both the Insurance and Banking and the Education committees where she can work with colleagues in both chambers on issues such as lowering auto insurance rates. Theis said chairing the Education Committee, she and others can work to ensure teachers have the flexibility they need in the classroom to do their job properly.

One of the senator’s top priorities for the upcoming session is working with the Senate majority leader and fellow colleagues to address what she says are Michigan’s skyrocketing auto insurance rates, address those cost drivers, and find ways to lower the cost drivers. (JM)