Crews Battle Blaze At Auto Business In White Lake Township

March 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A White Lake Township business was severely damaged - possibly a total loss - following a fire late Tuesday night.



Crews from multiple departments responded shortly before 10:30pm and were on scene until after 4am at Lakeview Automotive off M-59, near Pontiac Lake Road.



The business owner was said to be present when the fire broke out but managed to safely escape. No injuries were reported.



M-59 was shut down between Williams Lake Road and Pontiac Lake Road while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.



Springfield Township, Waterford, and Commerce Township Departments assisted on scene.

The business is located near the White Lake/Waterford border, and the building was very old.



A cause remains under investigation.



There has since been an outpouring of support and sympathy for the owner on social media from customers, friends, and community members.



Bottom photo: Google Street View.