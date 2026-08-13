Lakelands Trail Zukey Lake Footbridge Renovation Project Proceeding

August 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Board has approved the official project agreement for the Lakelands Trail Zukey Lake footbridge renovation project.



The township was able to acquire a grant from the MDNR for $100,000 and will match that amount for a total project cost of $200,000.



The project involves renovation of the pedestrian bridge on the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail near the intersection where the trail crosses over the RR tracks, behind the “old Carpet Depot” building. The project will also add benches, bike racks, a bike repair station, and landscaping.



The bridge will need to be completely closed during the construction.



Per the grant terms, the township has two years to complete the project. However, it is deemed a “high priority” repair and will be fast-tracked as much as possible.



Township Coordinator Deby Henneman said they’re hoping it’s done by next year at the latest, as the bridge does need to be replaced and is in very poor condition.



There was some talk of trying to make sure construction is done during the off-peak trail season and including that in the bid specifications, which would need to be worked out with the contractor.



It was stated during the meeting that the project will really shut down the trail for a couple of months, because there is no way to get around the closure. Permits also still needed to be obtained from the railroad company, as work will be in that right-of-way.



The board approved the MDNR Trust Fund Development Grant Agreement, along with the associated resolution, unanimously.



A link to a project map is provided.