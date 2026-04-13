Huron Valley Schools Senior Wins National Championship Titles In Colorado

April 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.comn



While many flocked to beaches and sun for spring break, an area high school senior was busy defending her title at the National Championship Snowboard Cross event in Colorado.



Lakeland High School Senior Kate Hanneman of White Lake delivered an outstanding performance on the national stage during her spring break - successfully defending her title at the National Championship Snowboard Cross event held at Copper Mountain, Colorado.



Hanneman, a two-time national champion, was said to “have showcased exceptional skill and determination, earning first-place finishes in both the Giant Slalom and Snowboard Cross events. Her dominant performance solidifies her status as one of the top high school snowboard athletes in the country”.



Lakeland Coach Aubrey Abbott said “Watching Kate grow as both an athlete and a person has been very rewarding as her high school Coach. Kate’s dedication, discipline, and heart inspire her entire team. She has been a top SBX racer all four years of her high school career.”



In addition to her individual achievements, Hanneman has been a driving force on the Lakeland High School Boardercross team. This season, she captured the overall individual title, earning state champion honors. She also played a pivotal role in leading the team to an undefeated season and a state championship appearance, further underscoring her leadership and competitive excellence.



HVS Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah “Kate’s continued success on the national stage is a tremendous point of pride for our entire Huron Valley Schools community. To defend her national title and everything she accomplished during her four years is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we congratulate Kate on representing her school and community with such distinction.”



Hanneman’s back-to-back national titles and contributions to Lakeland’s historic season are said to mark “an extraordinary chapter in her high school career and serve as an inspiration to student-athletes across the community”.