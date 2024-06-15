New Housing Project Approved In Village Of Pinckney

June 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new housing project is moving forward in the Village of Pinckney.



Village Council granted final approval this week for Lakeland Knoll, a residential development.



123 new homes will be constructed on a vacant parcel off North Howell Street. It’s adjacent to the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail. The site totals 57.7 acres, and plans show roughly 24 acres of open space for the development. It will be constructed in two phases. The first will consist of 51 units, and then 72 in the second phase.



The current zoning is High Density Residential District / Residential Open Space Development.



Both residents and officials have expressed a need and desire for more housing in the area. Some concerns were raised at past meetings about the potential strain on services, such as water and sewer, but those have been addressed.



The project has had extensive review and comes from applicant Marshall Blau with Progressive Properties. Developers have agreed, at their expense, to extend the water main along an emergency access drive, off-site to the north end of Pond Street.



Its anticipated construction will start sometime next year.