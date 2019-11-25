Lakeland High School Evacuated After CO Detection

November 25, 2019

After high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in an area high school this morning, the building was evacuated.



Students at Lakeland High School in Bogie Lake Road in White Lake Township students were evacuated around 10am as a “precautionary measure” according to an email sent to parents in the Huron Valley School District. Reports indicate that the levels were detected by members of the White Lake Fire Department who had responded to the school on an unrelated medical call. Firefighters then alerted school officials, who decided to dismiss school early.



Students with their own transportation were allowed to leave, while others waited for buses to pick them up from the school’s Field House, where carbon monoxide levels were determined to be safe. Parents were also given the option to pick up their students in the parking lot. The email said the evacuation was conducted out “of an abundance of caution” and officials did not believe students were ever in any danger.



The cause of the elevated levels remains unknown. (JK)