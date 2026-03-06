Lake Trust to Host “Shark Tank” Style Competition for Cleary Entrepreneurs

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The very first Entrepreneur Pitch Competition is coming up next week, hosted by Lake Trust Foundation. The event will showcase “Shark Tank” style pitches given by nine local entrepreneurs.



Those small business owners were selected from the Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute, a free online business program at Cleary University. Graduates are given an opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of a community audience and panel of judges on Wednesday, March 11. The competition is taking place from 5:30-8pm at Lake Trust Credit Union Headquarters in Brighton.



Entrepreneurs will be competing for a total of $11,000 in funding given out to first, second, and third places, plus an Audience Choice Award winner. First place will be taking home $5,000 in funding, second place $3,500 and third place $1,500. Meanwhile, the prize for the Audience Choice Award winner is $1,000.



Finalists are then going to be asked questions about their business journeys and innovative ideas. Other small business leaders are also expected to speak about the importance and impact of the funding. A link to the event page is posted below, along with a link to more information on the program.



Photo courtesy of Lake Trust Credit Union.