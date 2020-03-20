Lake Trust Supporting Staff, Local Restaurants

March 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local credit union is helping support their staff, along with area restaurants during the outbreak. Lake Trust Credit Union, which is headquartered in Brighton, has branches in 20 communities and serves 200,000 members across Livingston County and Michigan.



To help in these times of many closures and social distancing, they are treating their essential branch and headquarters staff to free lunch from local, independent restaurants in their local communities. Linda Douglas, Vice President of Marketing at Lake Trust said in a release that this helps not just their staff, but “gives some much needed love and support to restaurant workers and owners,” as well. Between branch and headquarters staff, this comes to roughly 175 carry-out meals per day.



Last week, Lake Trust moved to appointment-only scheduling in their branches as a cautionary measure to protect staff and members. Most of their appointments have been helping senior citizens and other members set up ATM and debit cards for remote banking. Staff is also available by phone and online-chat to help members with navigating remote banking and using video teller machines.