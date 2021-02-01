Scholarships Offered For Those Pursuing Michigan's In-Demand Careers

February 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community scholarships are being offered to aid Livingston County residents and others pursuing in-demand careers across Michigan.



Lake Trust Credit Union recently announced two scholarships being offered through the Lake Trust Foundation. There’s said to be a gap in the current labor force for skilled trade or technical professionals and the recent pandemic has only increased that gap, severing people from job opportunities and limiting access to education. The 2021 New Beginnings and 2021 Michigan Impact Scholarship are said to be focused on supporting Michigan residents seeking new opportunities for college or trade school– and ultimately employment in the state’s high-demand careers.



The 2021 New Beginnings Scholarship aims to revitalize skilled trade work as a viable career path in Michigan. It’s designed for residents looking to enhance or begin an education in a technical or trade field at a Michigan college or university within the calendar year. Up to six scholarships worth a maximum of $5,000 will be awarded and can be used for tuition costs, trade equipment, professional dues and/or certifications.



The 2021 Michigan Impact Scholarship seeks to award five full-tuition scholarships for Michigan residents interested in an education at Cleary University at their Livingston or Detroit campuses, or online. The scholarship focuses on assisting prospecting, undergraduate or graduate students of Cleary University to reach their educational goals. The full-tuition opportunity is particularly encouraged for members of the community whose livelihood has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to support skill growth or exploration of a new career path.



Applications for either scholarship must be completed by March 12th. Information on how to apply is available through the provided web link. Photo - Lake Trust.