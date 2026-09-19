Five Scholarships Awarded To Some Locals Pursuing High-Demand Careers

September 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Five scholarships have been awarded to some local and statewide residents furthering their education.



The Lake Trust Foundation’s New Beginnings and Michigan Impact scholarships were created to recognize and support Michiganders pursuing an education in high-demand fields to support communities across the state.



2026 New Beginnings Scholarship Winners



Four Michigan residents were awarded the New Beginnings Scholarship from The Lake Trust Foundation. The scholarship is designed to support those pursuing a skilled trade or technical career, such as nursing, electrical work, welding and more. Each recipient received $7,500 to support educational expenses including tuition, tools or other program costs. The 2026 recipients are:



• Rosa Brondyke of Brighton, MI – An apprentice at Ann Arbor Electrical JATC, Rosa is on track to complete her apprenticeship to become a certified electrician and mentor for others entering the field.



• Elijah Smith of Pinckney, MI – Pursuing a degree in automotive marketing and management at Northwood University, Elijah plans to use his degree to grow his existing small business into a successful dealership that streamlines the car-buying process for his community.



• Seunghun (Ted) Pyeon of Potterville, MI – An apprentice at Ann Arbor Electrical JATC, Ted is continuing his education to become a master electrician and receive specialty certifications to provide reliable service to communities around Michigan.



• Wajeeha Ahmed of Madison Heights, MI – Looking to make a meaningful difference in her patients’ lives, Wajeeha is pursuing a nursing degree to become a skilled, compassionate nurse.



2026 Impact Scholarship Winner

The Michigan Impact Scholarship, in partnership with Cleary University, offers a full-tuition scholarship for new undergraduate or graduate students starting at Cleary in the Fall 2026 semester. Special consideration was given to students pursuing Michigan’s high-demand careers through 2032 and planning to contribute to the local economy upon completion.



This year, The Lake Trust Foundation awarded one full-tuition scholarship to Lucille Bosn of Brighton. Lucille is pursuing a degree in business communication at Cleary University. After graduation, she plans to attend law school, become an attorney and help businesses in her community with their legal needs.



Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, EVP, chief people and purpose officer at Lake Trust Credit Union and treasurer of the Lake Trust Foundation said “Each of our recipients has a unique story and clear vision for how they want to use their education to make a difference. By investing in their goals with these scholarships, we are not only providing them with meaningful support to continue their education, but also equipping them with the resources they need to contribute to their communities and local economies through their work.”



David Snodgrass, president and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union and president of the Lake Trust Foundation commented “The cost of education can be a significant barrier to individuals continuing their education or looking to make a career change. These scholarships help ease that burden and support students on their journey toward financial wellbeing, giving them greater freedom to focus on their education and build valuable career skills all while strengthening the future of Michigan’s workforce.”



More information about the recipients is available in the provided link.