Lake Trust Foundation Announces Scholarship Opportunities

February 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two unique scholarship opportunities are being offered to support Livingston County residents and others across the state interested in taking their career aspirations to the next level.



The New Beginnings and Michigan Impact Scholarships are part of the Lake Trust Foundation’s efforts to build and sustain stronger communities. Over $1.2 million in scholarships have been awarded since 2013.



Lake Trust CEO and President of the Lake Trust Foundation David Snodgrass said there’s a great need for professionals who are versed in Michigan’s high-demand careers and they want to help talented individuals connect with those industries. He said the two scholarships help build a talent pipeline and fuel Michigan’s economy while creating opportunities for individuals across the state.



The New Beginnings Scholarship is designed for those considering furthering their education or career in a technical or trade field at a Michigan college or university.



The Michigan Impact Scholarship was established to provide a tuition-free educational opportunity for residents. The Foundation awards five full-tuition scholarships to current or incoming Cleary University students studying at their Livingston or Detroit campuses or online.



The application period is open through March 12th. More information is available in the attached press release and web link.