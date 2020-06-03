Lake Trust Rolls Out Crowdfunding Campaign For Small Businesses

June 3, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County-based credit union is rolling out a fundraising tool for small businesses trying to get back on their feet after the COVID-19 shutdown.



Lake Trust Credit Union, which is headquartered in Brighton Township, announced Tuesday the Great Lakes Giveback program for up to 75 Michigan businesses. The crowdfunding campaign will allow businesses to engage customers, supporters and the community at large to raise donations beginning June 15th. Lake Trust will distribute a total of $75,000 to participants, matching crowdfunded totals up to $1,000 per business. Matching funds will be granted through July 15th.



Lake Trust CEO David Snodgrass said they, “know many small business owners have endured significant financial hardship throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and that “Lake Trust is focused on being an engine of economic well being and that includes promoting the financial health and stability of the communities” they serve.



Preference will be given to businesses with 25 or fewer employees and those businesses that have already received financial aid are still eligible to apply. Details about applications and eligibility requirements are available at LakeTrust.org. You’ll find that link below.