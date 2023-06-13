Lake Trust Renovates Brighton Location, Relocating Temporarily

June 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Lake Trust Credit Union (Lake Trust), a community-based credit union serving nearly 200,000 members and businesses throughout Michigan, announced it will begin renovation of its W. Grand River Avenue location in Brighton on Tuesday, June 13.



Brighton Relationship Center will temporarily relocate to a nearby space on Brookside Lane until renovations are complete.



The Lake Trust location at 8661 W. Grand River Avenue will undergo a complete renovation, which includes an updated interior and a new exterior design. Renderings for the new design are shown.



Additionally, the credit union will make adjustments to traffic flow to improve access to the branch. Renovations at W. Grand River are expected to be complete in late spring 2024.



“The renovated interior design will provide a modern and convenient space for current and future members to collaborate with the Lake Trust team, who will support them in identifying or establishing goals as they progress on their financial wellbeing journey,” said Sean Bajas, Brighton Member Experience Manager. “We look forward to opening the new Relationship Center next spring, providing a space to connect with the Brighton community, including many small businesses and organizations.”



Headquartered in Brighton, the credit union currently serves more than 23,000 members throughout Livingston County.



During construction, the Brighton location will temporarily move a quarter mile down the street to 101 Brookside Lane, Suite N.



Lake Trust says services such as a vestibule and drive-up ATM, coin machine and night depository box are available at the temporary location; however, drive-thru services will not be available.



Members can also visit Lake Trust's two full-service relationship centers in Howell at 4465 East Grand River Ave. and 228 West Highland Road or the drive-up Lake Trust video teller machine (VTM) at the Charrington Square shopping center at 5715 Borderline Drive in Brighton.



The temporary Brookside Branch location will maintain the same hours of operation — Monday -Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



For more information about the Brighton Relationship Center, visit the provided link.



Renderings are courtesy of Studio Intrigue Architects.