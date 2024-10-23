Local Organizations Benefit From Lake Trust "Powered By Good Day"

October 23, 2024

Brighton-based Lake Trust Credit Union announced its team supported 28 non-profit organizations across the state by completing volunteer hours and donating a total of $41,400 as part of its seventh annual “Powered by Good Day”.



Lake Trust President David Snodgrass said the “annual Powered by Good Day is an event that we cherish every year, as it gives us all the chance to come together to create a positive impact in the communities around us. Through the partnerships we forge and the support we provide, we have continued to make a difference across the state, and events like Powered by Good Day are a shining example of how we live our mission to support financial well-being in the communities we serve.”



On Monday, October 14th, Lake Trust team members spent the day volunteering at community centers, food banks, libraries, shelters and more. More than 340 employees volunteered at 28 non-profits across the state.



The Lake Trust Foundation, an independent entity of Lake Trust, also donated $1,000 to each organization they volunteered at and a few others for a cumulative total donation of $29,000.





Area organizations that received donations from Lake Trust Credit Union include:



-Bountiful Harvest - Brighton

-Community Catalysts - Howell

- Friends of Chelsea District Library – Chelsea

-Habitat for Humanity Livingston County - Brighton

-LACASA Collection - Howell

-Livingston County Catholic Church – Howell

-LOVE Inc. - Howell

- St. Louis Center – Chelsea

-Torch 180 - Fowlerville





Other organizations Lake Trust supported this year include:



Allen Neighborhood Center Hunter Park Garden House - Lansing, MI

Child and Family Charities - Lansing, MI

City Rescue Mission of Lansing Uplift Thrift Store - Lansing, MI

Clothing Inc - Mount Pleasant, MI

Community Action House - Holland, MI

Cristo Rey Community Center - Lansing, MI

First Step - Plymouth, MI

Food Gatherers Warehouse - Ann Arbor, MI

Greater Lansing Food Bank - Lansing, MI

Humble Design - Southfield, MI

Kenzies BE Cafe - Grand Haven, MI

Kids Food Basket - Grand Rapids, MI

Life Builders Detroit - Detroit, MI

Habitat for Humanity Barry County - Hastings, MI

Lighthouse of Oakland County - Pontiac, MI

Muskegon Rescue Mission - Muskegon, MI

PFC Bridge Housing Campus - Detroit, MI

Shelter Association for Washtenaw - Ann Arbor, MI

SOS Community Center - Ypsilanti, MI