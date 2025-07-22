Lake Trust One of Forbes' 2025 'America's Best-In-State Credit Unions'

July 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Lake Trust Credit Union has been named to Forbes’ Magazine’s “America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions” of 2025.



Lake Trust, headquartered in Brighton, was number seven in Michigan.



“At Lake Trust, we believe in the power in all of us,” Lake Trust President and CEO David Snodgrass, said. “Working with our members and our communities, we’ve been able to multiply impact across the state in pursuit of creating a world in which everyone thrives. We are honored to accept this recognition, which serves as a true testament to all we have been able to achieve together as well as our commitment to responding to the needs of our members through continued innovation.”



228 financial institutions were included in the 2025 edition. The credit unions were included because they “have excelled in meeting the unique needs and expectations of their local communities and putting their members first,” according to a press release.



Each credit union was chosen based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 Americans and a sentiment analysis of publicly available reviews collected from each institution. Statista, a research and analysis service that publishes hundreds of such rankings, partnered with Forbes’ to create the list. Those who took part in the survey were asked to evaluate credit unions in key categories, including trust, digital services and financial advice.



(photo credit: Lake Trust Credit Union)