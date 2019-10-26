Three Local Non-Profits Benefit From "Moved By Good Day"

October 26, 2019

Three local non-profits will benefit from donations and volunteer efforts during a statewide day of service.



Lake Trust Credit Union held its “Moved By Good Day” on October 14th. Officials say instead of simply being closed Columbus Day like many financial institutions, the credit union designates the day for community service and giving back. Local team members were part of more than 350 employees and family members across the state who provided more than 1,500 combined hours at 26 sites to help address basic human needs causes for the underserved in Michigan.



Lake Trust donated $1,000 each to Howell’s LACASA Center and Gleaners Community Food Bank, in addition to ongoing financial support for Habitat for Humanity in Brighton. For LACASA, Lake Trust organized its efforts in a property team that refurbished and landscaped; a shelter team helped in the organization’s main location; a garden team that prepared the outside grounds for winter as a welcoming area for residents and staff; and a team that worked at the LACASA Collection store. In Brighton, Lake Trust volunteered at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore location on Grand River Avenue and Gleaners’ Victory Garden, as well as a team that pitched in at Gleaners’ ChemTrend garden in Howell.



Pictured from top to bottom is the team on site at Habitat; Ben Straub and Geoff Peart working in the Gleaners’ Brighton victory garden and Amanda Loomis from LACASA receiving the check. (JM)