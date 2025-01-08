Lake Trust Investing In Local Video & Photo Production Company

January 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local credit union is looking to enhance its video and production capabilities.



Brighton-based Lake Trust Credit Union announced it is acquiring a majority position in Mixer Media - a Brighton-based video and photo production company. In early 2025, the company will transition to “Mixer Media by Lake Trust.”



Lake Trust President and CEO David Snodgrass said “As technology and media continue to evolve, so do the ways we can communicate with our members, partners and internal team. This acquisition will enable us to expand our efforts in content production and reach these stakeholders through new and diverse platforms. Mixer Media has been a trusted partner of Lake Trust for many years and we welcome continued collaboration as we further expand our communications capabilities.”



Lake Trust says the new partnership will create additional expertise and capacity to create short-form video content and photography. In addition to providing services to Lake Trust, Mixer Media by Lake Trust will continue to serve its existing client base, and will also expand into providing media and production services to the credit union’s business members.



Scott Mixer, owner and director of business at Mixer Media, said “Mixer Media has evolved exponentially since opening its doors over a decade ago. Our work with Lake Trust has been a point of pride for our team. As a small business owner myself, I have connected with the journey of the small business owners we have had the opportunity to bring to light via video and photography and look forward to this new chapter in our partnership with Lake Trust.”



The Mixer Media team is said to have extensive experience producing branded video content, case studies, and social media content.