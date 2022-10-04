Local Students Receive Scholarships

October 4, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Local students earn scholarships from the Lake Trust Foundation.



The Lake Trust Foundation, an independent entity of Lake Trust Credit Union, announced the recipients of the 2022 New Beginnings Scholarship and the 2022 Michigan Impact Scholarship. Lake Trust expands educational opportunities for 11 recipients entering growing and high-demand industries.



The 2022 New Beginnings Scholarship recipients were Cameshia Crawford of Lansing, Jaclyn Dobbie of Brighton, Katerine Rajala of Howell, Felishia Smith of Grand Haven, Emma Thorpe of Flint, and Allison VanHouten of Livonia. (photo 1) The winners will receive an award of up to $5,000 which can be used to pay tuition costs at a trade school or technical education program as well as cover the costs of trade tools, professional fees or dues, books or supplies.



The 2022 Michigan Impact Scholarship Winners were Benjamin Hibbard of Howell, Jacob McKnight of Gaylord, Ethan Parker of Brighton, Jennifer Richmond of Howell, Laura Rubio Nieto of Howell. (photo 2) Established in partnership with Cleary University, they receive a tuition-free educational opportunity for up to four years.



Go to the provided link for more information.