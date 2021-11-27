Lake Trust Foundation Matching Donations For Meal Intitiative

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local credit union is asking residents to help them put food on the tables of those in need this Giving Tuesday.



This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday and the Lake Trust Foundation will begin matching every donation up to $10,000 to its Meals for Michigan initiative. Meals for Michigan is a virtual fundraiser organized by the Foundation that brings in needed funding for food bank partners across Livingston County and surrounding areas. They will continue matching funds through December 14th.



According to a release, every $10 donated to the initiative can provide up to 30 meals to individuals in-need, and that is before the donation is matched. Since the Meals for Michigan initiative began, the Lake Trust Foundation has collected funds to provide nearly 200,000 meals for communities across the state, with Gleaners Community Food Bank providing 15,000 of those.



A link to donate can be found below.