Lake Trust Donates To Housing Non-Profits

August 31, 2021

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





A Brighton-based credit union has donated to non-profit housing organizations around the state.



The Lake Trust Foundation, which is an independent entity of Lake Trust Credit Union, announced this week that it has made $40,000 in donations to non-profits through its second annual Mortgage Giveback Program.



As part of their effort to provide economic relief to businesses and community organizations impacted by COVID-19, Lake Trust donated $100 for every completed home refinance to the mortgage program. As a result, $40,000 was accumulated and distributed to organizations in Holland, Pontiac, Midland, and Ypsilanti.



Funds donated since 2019 now total more than $95,000 and have been used to provide food, shelter, clothing, and rental assistance for individuals and families in need.



Lake Trust CEO and Foundation President David Snodgrass said, in a release, that they are committed to being an engine of financial wellbeing for the communities they serve and will continue to support their advancements as everyone works together to overcome the immense challenges of the past year.