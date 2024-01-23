Lake Trust Foundation Announces Unique Scholarship Opportunities

January 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Lake Trust Foundation announced it is now accepting applications for two unique opportunities— the New Beginnings Scholarship and Michigan Impact Scholarship.



“At Lake Trust, we know education is a critical component to fostering financial wellbeing for individuals and communities. For the past decade Lake Trust’s scholarship program has supported numerous Michiganders in their educational and professional journey,” said Amanda Huszti-Vickers, Executive Director, Lake Trust Foundation. “In 2024, we will award another five life-changing scholarships that provide the opportunity for individuals to pursue their passions, support positive change in their communities and drive success in their local economy.”



Intended to fuel a pipeline of talent for skilled trade and technical industries, the New Beginnings Scholarship was established to support Michigan residents considering furthering their education or career in high-demand fields such as welding, plumbing, nursing, construction and more.



To be considered, applicants must be pursuing a career technical education program or trade school, or be enrolled and majoring in a technical field at a Michigan college or university within the 2024 calendar year. Scholarships worth up to $7,500 will be awarded to four applicants and can be used to pay for tuition costs, trade equipment, professional dues and certifications.



The Michigan Impact Scholarship, created in partnership with Cleary University, was established to provide a tuition-free educational opportunity to Michigan residents.



In 2024, The Lake Trust Foundation will award one full-tuition scholarship to a student beginning their undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Cleary University—online or at any campus location—in Fall 2024. Applicants enrolling in programs that help meet the state’s high-demand careers through 2030 will be given special consideration.



The Lake Trust Foundation has awarded a cumulative total of over $1.8 million to Michigan residents through its scholarship program since 2013.



Applications for the New Beginnings and Michigan Impact scholarships are open now through March 10, 2024. Visit the provided link to apply.