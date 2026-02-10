Lake Trust Foundation Offers Five Scholarship Opportunities

February 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Lake Trust Foundation - focused on building and sustaining stronger communities - is accepting applications for its 2026 New Beginnings and Michigan Impact scholarships.



With the intention of expanding access to educational opportunities, the scholarships provide financial support to individuals interested in pursuing education in high-demand fields and joining Michigan’s workforce.



Managing Director of the Lake Trust Foundation Amanda Huszti-Vickers commented “The Lake Trust Foundation believes that education serves as a vehicle for individual growth and wellness. These scholarships offer more than financial assistance; they offer an opportunity for Michigan residents to focus on their studies, make a career change, expand their skillset or pursue a new interest. When they reach their goals, it creates a ripple effect, powering positive change and multiplying lasting impact for our communities and the economy”.





2026 New Beginnings Scholarship



Recognizing the shortage of skilled trade and technical workers in Michigan, the New Beginnings Scholarship aims to build interest in career paths such as electrical, HVAC, construction, welding, plumbing, nursing and more. Four scholarships, worth up to $7,500 each, will be awarded to Michigan residents who are enrolled in or planning to enroll in a technical education program, trade school or a technical field at a Michigan college or university in 2026. These funds can be used for tuition, trade equipment, professional dues, certifications, and other related costs.



2026 Michigan Impact Scholarship



The Michigan Impact Scholarship will provide a full-tuition award to one Michigan resident beginning their undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Cleary University, either online or at any Cleary campus location, in Fall 2026. Special consideration will be given to applicants who enroll in programs that help meet Michigan’s high-demand careers through 2032 and plan to pursue a career in the state.



Applications for the New Beginnings and Michigan Impact scholarships are being accepted now through April 12th.



Details are available in the provided link.