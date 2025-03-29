New Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute Supports Small Business Owners

March 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new free, online entrepreneurship program is being offered to local small business owners.



Lake Trust Credit Union announced that it’s launching the Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute. It’s a free online program developed in partnership with Cleary University. Designed to support new and existing small business owners across the state, the 10-week program includes six self-paced courses covering the following topics:



-Introduction to entrepreneurship

-Recognizing and assessing opportunities

-Strategic planning and management

-Marketing

-Financial metrics

-Scaling your business and growth



Lake Trust Credit Union President and CEO David Snodgrass said “At Lake Trust, we believe in the power of small businesses and their ability to create vibrant neighborhoods. Locally owned and operated businesses are at the heart of every community and the foundation of our economy. When they thrive, we all thrive. The Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute is reflective of our commitment to uplift small business owners in their journey to success. This one-of-a-kind program will help local entrepreneurs set the stage for continued growth as they take their business to the next level.”



Cleary University President & CEO Dr. Alan Drimmer commented “Cleary University is proud to expand on our partnership with Lake Trust to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs through practical, real-world education. With a long-standing commitment to workforce development and business innovation, Cleary brings deep expertise in preparing students and professionals to navigate today’s complex business landscape. The Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute reflects our shared mission to foster economic growth by equipping small business owners with the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to succeed.”



The program’s initial cohort will begin coursework on May 8th. A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants at the end of the program. After completing the program, participants will also have an opportunity to participate in a pitch competition to showcase their new skills and potentially win a grant for their business.



Registration for the program is now open and closes on April 30th.



For more information or to register for the Lake Trust Entrepreneurship Institute, visit the provided link.