Lake Trust Employees Give Back During 8th Annual Powered by Good Day

October 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 300 Lake Trust Credit Union employees are volunteering their time and giving back this Columbus Day holiday, as part of the institution's eighth annual Powered by Good Day.



"Instead of being off, all of our employees are volunteering, giving their time at over 39 locations throughout the state of Michigan, from Detroit all the way to West Michigan, supporting all of our partners," says Krassi Kassabov, chief strategy officer for Lake Trust.



"Whether it's with affordable housing. Whether it's with education, financial wellness, etcetera, we do a lot of different things to help support our community."



Employees are helping out at places like the Ivy Table in Brighton, Fowlerville's Family Impact, and St. Louis Center in Chelsea.



"These are organizations that we have partnered with throughout the year that we have really great relationships with, but most of all, that we see are doing the vital work to help Michigan communities thrive," said Amanda Huszti, community impact manager for Lake Trust.



"They are organizations that we reach out to and say hey, we want to help you further your mission and do good in the community, can we come and help you? Can we do a day of service with you?"



In addition to the volunteer hours, Lake Trust Foundation is donating $1,000 to each of the non-profits being helped during its Powered by Good Day.



"In the past I've been able to support Flint's area food bank, and help prepare different givings for individuals in that area. The year prior, I became CPR certified just to help support the community around us in case there is an emergency," said employee Alan Carrig, who was donating blood to the American Red Cross Monday.



Click the link below for more details.