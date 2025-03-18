Lake Trust Donates Over $53,000 As Part of Their Home Loan Giveback Program

March 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Lake Trust Credit Union announced they awarded $53,445 in donations to Capital Area Housing Partnership, in Lansing, and Habitat for Humanity Barry County, in Hastings, as part of its 2024 Home Loan Giveback Program.



In a press release about the donations, Lake Trust said the donations were raised in collaboration with Lake Trust members.



“At Lake Trust, we are committed to supporting organizations that are creating lasting change in the communities we serve,” Lake Trust President and CEO David Snodgrass said. “By working with us, our members have enabled us to provide vital resources for individuals and families experiencing housing insecurity, supporting their journey toward financial wellbeing, year after year. Together, we are strengthening Michigan’s neighborhoods and ensuring more people have access to safe, affordable housing.”



Lake Trust donated $100 for every mortgage, refinance or home equity loan that members applied for and closed on as part of the Home Loan Giveback Program.



Capital Area Housing Partnership received $40,000 and Habitat for Humanity Barry County received $23,445.



“Capital Area Housing Partnership is dedicated to developing strong, diverse neighborhoods across mid-Michigan through its efforts to build and rehabilitate homes, as well as provide emergency assistance. This donation will directly support CAHP in its mission to expand access to affordable housing, prevent homelessness and strengthen homeownership opportunities–ultimately helping individuals and families achieve long-term stability.”



“Habitat for Humanity Barry County is a nonprofit organization building new homes and providing critical repairs for low-income families and residents in Barry County. Lake Trust’s donation will directly contribute to building homes, as well as funding necessary repairs to ensure homes are safe and livable. The contribution will also support Habitat’s ReStores, which provide affordable home goods and fund housing initiatives.”



Lake Trust members have helped raise $326,403 in donations to support housing needs across the state through 2024. The funds provide assistance including food, shelter and financial education to Michigan families and individuals.



