Lake Trust Credit Union Shows Off Remodeled "Relationship Center" in Brighton

May 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Lake Trust Credit Union cuts the ribbon on its newly remodeled branch off Grand River in Brighton.



The open-concept design offers new pod-style meeting spaces and technology.



"The branch that you see here today is what we call our Relationship Center, where we welcome people to come in and talk to us about their financial journey and look at how we can help them move through their path toward financial well-being," says Chief Marketing Officer Linda Douglas.



"Really our goal is to be a resource for our members, to sit with them and to walk with them through their path toward reaching their goals. Personal members as well as businesses."



And there are Michigan-inspired elements inside and out.



"One of the elements you'll see outside this Relationship Center is reclaimed timber, and that's an element we've done in all our new branches," says Douglas.



"If you go to our two Howell branches, that will feel really familiar. We didn't have that at our branches here, previously.



Lake Trust also is offering a special promotion over the next few weeks.



"If someone comes to us and opens a new account, we will give them $10 to help them get the account started. At the same time, we'll be giving $10 to Veterans Connected, which is a Brighton-based non-profit that helps veterans," Douglas added.



"It's really important to us that in celebrating our branch, we also do something to show our passion for supporting the community."