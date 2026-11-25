Lake Trust Credit Union Names Duane Wilcoxson Chief Information and Operations Officer

November 25, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Brighton-based Lake Trust Credit Union has announced the appointment of Duane Wilcoxson as its new Chief Information and Operations Officer, bringing more than 22 years of experience in technology and operations within the credit union industry.



Wilcoxson will oversee the credit union's information technology, software development, digital banking applications, business intelligence and operations. His responsibilities will include working with Lake Trust's leadership team to implement new technology and systems designed to improve efficiency and enhance the banking experience for members.



"Duane brings a thoughtful approach to technology and operations that aligns closely with Lake Trust's commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for our members," said David Snodgrass, President and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union. "His experience leading complex organizational transformations, paired with his collaborative mindset, will create meaningful new opportunities not only for our members but for our internal teams as well."



Wilcoxson most recently served as Chief Information Officer at United Federal Credit Union, where he led technology operations and strategic transformation initiatives. Before entering the credit union industry, he worked in financial services and software development. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University and a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University.



"Technology and banking have been at the intersection of my career for more than two decades," Wilcoxson said. "Our goal is to make banking simpler and more accessible while empowering financial wellbeing for our members, and smart implementation of technology plays a significant role in achieving that objective."



Lake Trust Credit Union serves nearly 200,000 individuals and businesses across Michigan, with branches in more than 20 communities throughout the state.



Additional information is available at laketrust.org.