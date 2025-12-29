Lake Trust Credit Union Extends Meals for Michigan Campaign Indefinitely

December 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Lake Trust Credit Union announced it has extended its "Meals for Michigan" campaign indefinitely, due to the current SNAP funding issues and increasing need for food in communities across the state,



The Brighton-based institution said the extension will help address the ongoing need and ensure Michiganders have access to food through the holidays and beyond.



According to a release, for every ten dollars donated to the Meals for Michigan initiative, thirty meals are provided for those in need. In addition, because of the number of food relief agencies, the impact of Lake Trust members, employees, and community partners is able to reach even further, empowering more communities.



Since early November, they have raised $1,200 which is enough for 3,600 meals. These funds will be distributed to food banks across the state to put to use in their communities.



