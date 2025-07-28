Lake Trust Credit Union Donates $500K Toward Trinity Health's Replacement Hospital in Brighton

July 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston’s replacement hospital in Brighton has received a $500,000 donation from Lake Trust Credit Union to support its “Forging our Future” campaign help to construct a new hospital on the campus of Trinity Health Medical Center -- Brighton on Grand River Avenue.



In recognition of their significant gift, the replacement hospital's cafeteria will be named in honor of Lake Trust Credit Union.



“We are deeply grateful to Lake Trust Credit Union for their generosity and financial commitment towards supporting our community,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton.



“This investment will help keep local care local and carry with us our values of reverence, commitment to those experiencing poverty, safety, justice, stewardship and integrity, while successfully achieving our vision to be the most trusted health partner for life. Our promise to our community is to listen to you, partner with you and make it easy for you."



According to a release, when construction is completed, the four-story, 174,000-square-foot replacement hospital will have 56 acuity adaptable beds, 18 existing short stay unit beds and eight licensed operating rooms.



Renovations for portions of the existing Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton have already been completed and were part of the project’s masterplan.



"Trinity Health Livingston is more than a healthcare facility, it’s a vital part of what keeps our community strong," said David Snodgrass, president and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union. "By investing in the Trinity Health expansion, we’re ensuring our neighbors, families and friends not only have access to critical, lifesaving services right here in Livingston County but also have the support they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives."



While construction work continues, the legacy hospital in Howell will remain open until services are transferred to the replacement hospital. The replacement hospital is expected to open in Spring 2026.



“Community support is the lifeblood of our mission to deliver compassionate, transformative care,” said Doug Ferrick, regional vice president of philanthropy, Trinity Health - Southeast Michigan. “Thanks to the generosity of partners like Lake Trust Credit Union, life-changing work is underway at Trinity Health Livingston. We welcome our community to join us.”



The "Forging our Future" campaign is ongoing. To make a contribution, please contact Gift Officer Lindsay Debolski at 248-755-3510 or lindsay.debolski@trinity-health.org