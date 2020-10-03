Brighton Student Awarded Scholarship From Lake Trust

October 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Lake Trust Credit Union has awarded a full scholarship to a local student pursuing a sought-after career path. Brighton student Kennedy Connolly is the recipient of the 2020 Michigan Impact Scholarship by Lake Trust Credit Union. Connolly is one of 5 students who will receive a full tuition scholarship for attending Cleary University at either their Genoa Township or Detroit campus.



Lake Trust gave special consideration this year to applicants pursuing education in one of Michigan’s Hot 50 Careers through 2026 as identified by the State’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.



In a release from Lake Trust, it was stated that Connolly was selected due to the quality of character, application, and pursuit of a master’s in strategic leadership.



Connolly said the scholarship will help to relieve the financial burden that pursuing higher education can be and will allow them to have a complete focus on their education without having to worry about finances.