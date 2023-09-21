Relief Funds For Brighton Businesses Impacted by Streetscape Project

September 21, 2023

A new relief fund has been set up to assist businesses in downtown Brighton that have been impacted by the ongoing Streetscape Project.



Lake Trust Credit Union has launched the “Downtown Brighton Small Business Relief Fund” in partnership with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and the City’s Downtown Development Authority. Through the relief fund, Lake Trust is committing $24,000 in support to local businesses impacted by the Streetscape project – which is currently in its second phase. Completion is scheduled in late 2023.



The project aims to reimagine the city’s downtown area by refreshing downtown streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure while creating new and improved community spaces. Many of the City’s streets and roads have been temporarily closed for construction, limiting access to nearby businesses.



Lake Trust President and CEO David Snodgrass said “Although the Streetscape project will have a positive lasting impact on Brighton, we recognize the short-term challenges that several area businesses will face as a result. Lake Trust welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with our local partners to lift up local businesses, as a reflection of our commitment to create stronger, more vibrant neighborhoods — which our small business relief fund will do.”



Effective September 18th through October 15th, 2023 - or until all funds are exhausted - impacted businesses can apply to receive up to $2,000 each to help support their needs — from paying electric bills to covering the cost of supplies and more. As part of the process, applicants will be asked to explain why they are requesting funding, how the dollars will be applied, and how the Streetscape project has impacted their business.



City Economic Development Coordinator Denise Murray said “The Brighton DDA has been closely monitoring the economic impact the extensive Streetscape project has had on downtown Brighton businesses. While some businesses have thrived during this time, others have seen a decrease in sales and foot traffic. We’re certain the Downtown Brighton Small Business Relief Fund will provide the additional support these businesses need to keep running smoothly as we await the completion of the project.”



Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pam McConeghy commented “The many locally owned and operated businesses in downtown Brighton are the heart of our community. We’re grateful to have partners like Lake Trust who continue to support the wellbeing of these businesses by not only donating their time and resources but also encouraging their members to do the same.”



In addition to spearheading the relief fund, the Lake Trust Foundation has also launched a donation page to allow the Livingston County community to help support these downtown businesses. The additional funds raised will help to fill the gap and minimize the negative impact on Brighton businesses. Donations can be made through the provided top link.