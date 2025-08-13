Lake Superior Paddleboarding Rescue Underscores Water Safety

August 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two paddleboarders drifting far from shore on Lake Superior were recently rescued with quick action by two Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in Ontonagon County.



At approximately 3:30pm on August 8th, Conservation Officer Ethen Mapes received a call from Negaunee Regional Dispatch/DNR Report All Poaching Hotline operators reporting two paddleboarders in distress on Lake Superior near Ontonagon.



“They were in good condition overall but just could not paddle against the strong wind to get back to shore,” said Conservation Officer Pete Shambaugh, who was called by Mapes to assist in the rescue attempt.



The women, a 29-year-old from Minnesota and a 37-year-old from Illinois, were originally from the Ontonagon area.



Dispatchers had provided the two officers an approximate GPS location coordinate for the paddleboarders. They were located about a mile from shore and 1.5 miles west of Ontonagon.



Mapes and Shambaugh arrived quickly at the Ontonagon Village Marina. There, they boarded an Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office patrol boat docked at the marina.



By about 4:08 p.m., the officers had located the two paddleboarders.



“By this time, with the strong south wind, the individuals had drifted an additional mile and were now approximately 2 miles from shore,” Mapes said.



“Neither individual had a life jacket, and they had lost one of their paddles in the wind. One of the two had never been on a paddleboard before that day.”



The conservation officers helped the two women onto the rescue boat and they were given a ride back to the beach where they had originally started from.



“The quick lifesaving response by these two officers is commendable,” said DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Jason Haines. “The incident also illustrates how changing Great Lakes weather, inexperience and a lack of safety precautions can swiftly lead to dangerous situations.”





To stay safe while paddleboarding, the DNR recommends the following:



-Wear a life jacket: Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device that fits properly. Even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by waves or currents.



-Use a leash: A leash connects you to your board, preventing it from floating away if you fall in, especially in open water or when the water is choppy or cold.



-Carry a waterproof phone: A mobile phone in a waterproof case can be a lifeline in emergencies.



-Consider a whistle: A whistle can be used to signal for help in low-visibility situations.



-Check weather forecasts before heading out: Be aware of wind direction and changing conditions.



-Know your limits. Be aware of your level of skill, experience, and physical capabilities.



-Understand basic paddling techniques. Numerous online resources are available instructing these methods.



-Wear a wetsuit or a drysuit: A wetsuit is important for comfort and safety if you are paddling in typically colder waters or during springtime or autumn.



Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned state peace officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect citizens by providing general law enforcement duties and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.



Photos: www.MyNorth.com & www.LakeSuperior.com