Lake Fenton Schools Sinking Fund Millage On August Ballot

July 12, 2020

Voters in the Lake Fenton Community Schools district will cast ballots August 4th on a sinking fund millage.



According to information on the district’s website, the proposal will allow Lake Fenton Community Schools to continue levying the building and site sinking fund millage that expired in December 2019.



A sinking fund is a millage that supports the maintenance, repair and construction of school buildings. Districts can also use Sinking Fund dollars for safety and security updates and technology infrastructure and devices, although they cannot be used for purchasing teaching supplies or textbooks, paying teacher and administrator salaries. In addition, a sinking fund does not require a school district to borrow money or pay interest. District families will continue to be levied 1 mill each year for the next three years. That means a person owning a home worth $200,000, with a taxable value of $100,000, will be assessed approximately $100 a year.



Additional questions are available at lakefentonschools.org.