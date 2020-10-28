Lake Fenton Navy Veteran Named Military Engineer Of The Year

October 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Navy-veteran from Lake Fenton has been named Military Engineer of the Year for 2021.



Lt. Commander Thomas Dill was selected for the honor by Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington, earlier this month. Dill has been with NAVFAC Washington for 2 years and leads more than 80 civilian and military personnel who deliver utility engineering, facility sustainment and maintenance, and special construction services according to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.



Among his accomplishments, the Lake Fenton-graduate has ensured the operations of 3 steam plants, 2 chilled water plants, multiple transmission systems, and potable water and sewer systems in the National Capital Region.



Dill said he wanted to be a pilot, but he also was interested in how science and math come together to make systems work, like in airplanes, hence becoming an engineer was a natural choice for him. He added that life as an engineer has not disappointed, and that he enjoys working with teams to solve practical problems. Believing it provides a foundation to understand how things work and that it gives the opportunity to utilize all the knowledge we’ve acquired to continue solving problems and push humanity forward, Dill is encouraging the younger generations to consider engineering as a career path.



Captain Gregory Vinci of NAVFAC Washington congratulated Dill, commending him on his service, dedication, professionalism, and contributions.