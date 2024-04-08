Lake Chemung Drowning Victim Identified

April 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office issued an updated press release:



On Sunday April 7, 2024, at approximately 00:30 hours Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address in the 900 block of Hughes Road in Genoa Township for a drowning on Lake Chemung.



The preliminary investigation has revealed that Kevin Baltes, a 20-year-old Howell resident was canoeing with a friend in Lake Chemung.



The investigation indicates that one of the two occupants stood-up in the canoe which caused it to flip, sending Kevin Baltes and a 27-year-old Pinckney resident into the water.



The 27-year-old was able to swim to shore where he knocked on an area resident's door to seek help.



Kevin Baltes was not able to reach the shore and drowned near the overturned canoe. Kevin's body was later recovered using sonar technology and pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be performed by Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.



This incident is believed to be accidental and alcohol use appears to be a contributing factor.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Survival Flight, Hamburg Township Police Department and the Livingston County Dive Team.





This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.