LACASA Celebrates Year Of Impact & Looks To Future

January 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is celebrating “a year of impact” and is looking ahead to the future.



After a milestone year that brought a move to a new, state-of-the-art facility as well as the relocation of its charity resale boutique, LACASA said it's poised to continue expanding its programs and services to better serve the needs of survivors of interpersonal violence in 2025.



In January 2024, LACASA moved all operations including its Crisis Shelter to its “Home for Good” on Tooley Road in Howell - providing evidence-based support to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence in a space intentionally designed to meet their needs. Six months later, LACASA Collection relocated from the Kroger/Crossroads Plaza to Tanger Outlets Howell, where it currently occupies three storefronts.





Over the course of what was deemed a monumental year for the agency, LACASA says it provided critical support to countless individuals in need, including:



- 10,765 nights of safety in our Crisis Shelter, a 54% increase from 2023.



- 2,766 nights of safety for clients’ animals in the dedicated Safe Pet Place and pet-friendly shelter rooms.



- Fielded more than 2,200 calls to our 24/7 Helpline, including more than 1,600 crisis calls.



- Assisted more than 600 survivors of interpersonal violence with the criminal justice system.



- Educated more than 6,000 Livingston County students, teachers, parents, and community members through programs like Body Safety Training, Stewards of Children, and Nurturing Parenting.



- Provided more than 300 gently used, low-cost dresses/formal wear through Cinderella’s Closet, including 45 via scholarship.



-240 volunteers provided more than 19,000 hours of service to the agency.





LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said “These statistics represent the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners, and the impact we have made in the lives of countless survivors. We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our community that has brought us to this point.”



Looking ahead to 2025, LACASA remains committed to:



- Expanding outreach and prevention programs, including education on healthy relationships and consent.



- Enhancing services to better meet the diverse needs of survivors, including increased access to culturally competent support.



- Advocating for policy changes that create a safer and more just community for all.



Schrandt said “Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every act of community support makes a tangible difference in the lives of survivors”.



To learn more about LACASA, donate, or volunteer, visit www.lacasacenter.org. That link is provided.