LACASA Center Offers Winter Parenting Classes

December 29, 2020

BY Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Registration is currently open for two virtual parenting classes for interested Livingston County residents.



Registration is open for LACASA Center’s two parenting classes, Nurturing Parenting and Fathers Only, which begin in January and will be held in a virtual format. The LACASA Center provides comprehensive services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.



The Nurturing Parenting program is an eight-week course, designed specifically for parents of young children, newborn to 11, and focuses on teaching parents about empathy, appropriate expectations, and positive discipline.



The Fathers Only program is also an eight-week course, designed for fathers, step-fathers and male role models where participants discuss parenting challenges and learn ways to form positive family bonds.



Officials say the award winning, nationally recognized programs are traditionally offered in an in-person setting. Due to social distancing regulations and COVID-19 restrictions, the courses will be completely virtual.



Nurturing Parenting will be held on Tuesdays from 6 – 7:30pm through virtual Zoom conferencing and runs January 19th through March 9th. The Program fee is $100 for one parent or $125 if both parents attend, and covers all class materials. Fathers Only will be held on Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm through virtual Zoom conferencing and runs January 27th through March 18th. The program fee is $125 and covers all class materials. Some scholarships are available and Advance registration is required.



For more information, visit the provided link. To register, contact our Parenting Education instructor at 517-548-1350 or email parenting@lacasacenter.org.