Spread Love & Support With LACASA's Digital Valentine Cards

February 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This Valentine's Day, LACASA says people can show their love in a meaningful way by purchasing a digital Valentine's Day card from the non-profit.



Proceeds from each eco-friendly E-card will directly support the organization's mission to provide hope, healing, and safety to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt said "Valentine’s Day is all about showing the people in your life how much you care about them, and what better way to do so than demonstrating your commitment to a safer community. Every digital card purchase brings us one step closer to a future free from violence”.



The digital Valentine's Day cards feature a variety of heartwarming designs and messages for recipients of all ages – which LACASA says makes “them the perfect way to express your love and support for friends, family, and loved ones”.



E-Cards can be easily sent via email or social media in exchange for a small donation to LACASA, making it simple to share the love from anywhere.



Schrandt added "For more than 40 years this community has shown so much love to LACASA. By purchasing a digital Valentine's Day card, you have the opportunity to spread that love and support even further and to help ensure the vital resources we offer are available for future generations.”



Valentine’s Day e-cards are available for purchase in the provided link.