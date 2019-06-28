LACASA Twilight In The Garden Fundraiser Set

Some wine and fine dining will be offered next month at LACASA’s annual Twilight in the Garden fundraising event. The popular midsummer gala returns this year on Saturday, July 20th, from 6 to 10pm at the Triple Diamonds Alpaca Ranch in Howell.



Guests can enjoy a selection of domestic and international wines and beer, while enjoying live jazz music, shopping the Twilight Treats market, and playing lawn games for a chance to win prizes. The Taste of Twilight competition returns with local chefs and restaurants offering up their best culinary offerings. Area florists will also compete in creating one-of-a-kind arrangements and complete floral displays in hopes of snagging Best in Blooms honors. And with the fundraiser taking place at an alpaca ranch, there will be a special alpaca pop-up store and lots of opportunities for attendees to have their pictures taken with the animals themselves.



Attire is garden party casual, and tickets are $75 per person, and includes parking, food and beverage tasting, and live entertainment. Advance registration is required.



All proceeds from the event stay local and will be used towards helping victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence from the community.



Tickets for the event can be purchased at Bordine’s in Brighton, Heavenly Scent Herb Farm in Fenton, at LACASA Collection in Howell, or online at www.lacasacenter.org. (MK)