Community Offered Inside Look At LACASA Facilities, Programs

January 7, 2020

A local nonprofit wants to educate the community about its facility and mission with an upcoming event.



The LACASA Center will hold its next “Within These Walls” tour on Thursday, January 16th. LACASA’s Chief Development Officer Gerie Greenspan says the event is a special, inside look for community members to become more familiar with not only the facilities at LACASA, but also the organization’s programs. Greenspan feels the “structured open house” provides inspiration and a challenge to local residents to get involved as tour guides will share stories of how the nonprofit's programs have saved and changed lives. Greenspan notes that more than 4,000 victims of interpersonal violence are seen by LACASA on an annual basis.



Greenspan tells WHMI the 75-minute experience was initiated after LACASA’s leaders came to realize that many people in the community may not know that the organization is Michigan’s only comprehensive center for all victims of abuse, all under one roof with complete wrap around services. After the event, organizers plan to call attendees to ask about their impressions of LACASA, and learn if the guest had any ideas or suggestions. Greenspan says it’s important to gather good ideas sparked by insight and material presented to the participants so that LACASA can further its mission, which is to advocate for and protect victims and survivors of abuse.



The upcoming “Within These Walls” event will begin at 6pm and those interested in attending are encouraged to invite a friend or come in a group. LACASA can also arrange a Within These Walls private gathering for anyone interested in scheduling one.



Donations will not be accepted at the event as Within These Walls gatherings are strictly formal. An RSVP is required in advance as space is limited. Details can be found at the link below. (DK)