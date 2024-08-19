LACASA to Host Roaring 20s-Themed Benefit Gala

August 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Get ready to step back in time to a bygone era of glitz and glamour at the first annual LACASA gala: Bourbon, Bowties & Boas, a festive evening of 1920s-themed fun.



It's scheduled for Friday, October 11 at 6 p.m. at Crystal Gardens in Howell.



Gala-goers can expect an evening of carefully curated experiences including a delicious dinner, signature cocktails, live music from the chateau band, both a silent and live auction, decade-appropriate photo-ops, games, and so much more.



Attendees will also hear a moving testimonial from a former LACASA client and survivor of sexual violence, and we will be announcing the winners of lacasa’s volunteer of the year, business partner of the year, and youth advocate of the year awards.



The LACASA gala is presented by Judy and Bert Herzog and executive wealth management and supported by the generous support of our sponsors.



Tickets are $150 each, and $1,500 for a table of ten.



Attendees can also try their luck at the Speakeasy Sparkle Diamond Raffle, featuring a 1-in-100 chance to win a diamond valued at $6000, donated by Cooper & Binkley Jewelers. Only 100 will be sold.



Click the link below for more information and to purchase tickets. All proceeds benefit local victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.