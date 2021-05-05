LACASA Opens Registration For Parenting Class

May 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Registration is now open for an online parenting class being held by LACASA.



LACASA Center’s Nurturing Parenting Program is designed specifically for parents of young children, from newborn to 11 years of age. It focuses on teaching parents about empathy, setting appropriate expectations, and practicing positive discipline. Participants will also learn about power and independence, along with parent and child roles.



The Nurturing Parenting Program is an award-winning, nationally recognized program that traditionally is held in person. Due to social distancing regulations and pandemic restrictions, this summer’s course will be completely virtual.



The program will be held over eight Tuesdays from June 1st through July 20th, meeting each time from 6pm until 7:30pm on Zoom. The cost to participate is $100 for one parent or $125 for two. All class materials are included and scholarships are available. Advance registration for the class is required.



For more information visit https://lacasacenter.org/nurturing-parenting-2/lacasacenter.org



To register, contact LACASA’s Parenting Education instructor at 517-548-1350, or email parenting@lacasacenter.org.