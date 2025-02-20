LACASA Launches "Start By Believing" Initiative In Livingston County

February 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





LACASA has launched a new “Start by Believing” initiative in Livingston County.



It’s part of a global public awareness campaign that aims to end the silence surrounding sexual assault and change the way communities respond to survivors.



LACASA officially launched the campaign with an event Wednesday featuring an educational video, testimonials, and the signing of pledges by law enforcement and community leaders.



LACASA is a leading provider of services to survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



Supported by a grant from the CSX Foundation, LACASA teamed up with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for the campaign which is said to underscore “the importance of believing survivors, offering support, and connecting them with resources. The goal is to work together to create a culture where survivors feel safe coming forward and seeking help, knowing they will be met with compassion and understanding at every step, and not judgment or disbelief”.



“For too long, survivors of sexual violence have faced barriers to justice and healing,” LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt told the group of law enforcement officers, community advocates, and local leaders who attended the event. She said “They have felt unheard, unsupported, and alone. But today, we are sending a powerful message as we tell them, 'We believe you”.



After watching a video further explaining the importance of believing survivors, attendees signed a pledge promising that if someone discloses they were a victim of sexual assault, they will “Start by Believing”. The link to the video is provided.



The first to sign were Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy and Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Cristina Richards, who were also featured in the video.



Schrandt was quick to praise their partnership and leadership of the initiative, saying “They truly understand the critical difference believing survivors makes in terms of keeping our community safe, increasing prosecution and conviction rates, and keeping perpetrators off the streets”.



Over the next several months the campaign will include:



-Public awareness messages: educating the community about the importance of believing survivors and how to support them.



-Training for professionals: equipping law enforcement, healthcare providers, and other professionals with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively to sexual assault disclosures.



-Community events: engaging the public in conversations about sexual assault and promoting a culture of support.



LACASA invites all members of the Livingston County community to join in the Start By Believing movement.



Those wishing to bring a Start by Believing presentation to their organization or workplace should contact LACASA Sexual Assault Response Team Manager Sherry Boroto at SBoroto@lacasacenter.org.