LACASA's Starry Night Holiday Toy Donation Drive Underway

November 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community support is being sought for a holiday toy drive to help children in need at the LACASA Center.



LACASA’s 4th annual Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive is underway and community members are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy, gift or gift card to the LACASA Collection - a charity boutique where all proceeds stay local and help victims of abuse at LACASA Center. Donors can place gifts under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree. In return for donating a new present, donors will receive a twinkling in-store discount coupon.



Toys and gifts are needed for boys and girls of all ages but officials say this year’s biggest need is for VISA or discount-store gift cards for pre-teens and teens.



All donated toys and gifts will be distributed to children living in the LACASA Crisis Shelter and those who participate in the agency’s Children’s Counseling Program. LACASA clients who are parents also will have an opportunity to select gifts for their children. The Starry Night donation drive runs through December 17th.



Complete details are available in the attached press release.